HRT Financial LP Raises Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

HRT Financial LP increased its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 3,033.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,611 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,570 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $15,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ROST. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter worth $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 23,100.0% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ROST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. OTR Global raised Ross Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Loop Capital upped their price target on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ross Stores from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ross Stores currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.43.

In other Ross Stores news, insider Michael Balmuth sold 49,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $6,222,983.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,193,744.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director George Orban sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.69, for a total value of $411,742.50. Insiders have sold a total of 55,940 shares of company stock valued at $7,055,489 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST traded up $3.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $124.77. 1,412,775 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,089,141. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.72. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.65 and a 52-week high of $134.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.04.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.44. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 145.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.44%.

Ross Stores announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

