HRT Financial LP Takes $12.71 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 350,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,708,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PFE. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 36.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 64.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PFE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.36.

Shares of PFE traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.61. 21,578,734 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,117,842. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 70.27%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

