HRT Financial LP Takes $14.26 Million Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 214,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,262,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XEL. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ XEL traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $67.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,509,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,865,603. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $36.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.29. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $57.23 and a one year high of $76.44.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.4575 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.59%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on XEL shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.43.

In other Xcel Energy news, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 121,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $8,684,152.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,014,754.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $107,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,417,057.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 161,090 shares of company stock valued at $11,500,784. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

