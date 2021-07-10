HRT Financial LP Takes $61.79 Million Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 187,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,785,000. KLA accounts for approximately 0.6% of HRT Financial LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. HRT Financial LP owned about 0.12% of KLA at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in KLA by 98.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,616,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $936,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,837 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter worth about $414,484,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in KLA by 66.4% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,683,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $556,158,000 after acquiring an additional 671,773 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in KLA by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,189,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $393,034,000 after acquiring an additional 391,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new position in shares of KLA during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,371,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.95, for a total value of $4,649,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,187,764.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary B. Moore acquired 377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $301.02 per share, for a total transaction of $113,484.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,617,357.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,136 shares of company stock valued at $6,268,334. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of KLA stock traded up $5.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $308.76. 726,712 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,261,792. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.66. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $171.31 and a 52 week high of $359.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $312.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.22.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 69.63% and a net margin of 28.77%. As a group, research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 14.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 34.78%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KLAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their target price on KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.81.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.