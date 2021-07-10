HRT Financial LP Trims Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

HRT Financial LP reduced its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 330,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 54,336 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of HRT Financial LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. HRT Financial LP owned 0.37% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $44,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $2.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $146.53. 14,483,634 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,235,915. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.83. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $133.19 and a 12-month high of $172.25.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

