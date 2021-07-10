Humanigen’s (HGEN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $40.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 135.16% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HGEN. Oppenheimer started coverage on Humanigen in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital increased their price target on Humanigen from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Humanigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Humanigen in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Humanigen in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Shares of HGEN stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.01. 3,202,639 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,993,301. Humanigen has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $33.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.02 and a beta of -2.37.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.61). As a group, research analysts forecast that Humanigen will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Humanigen news, CEO Cameron Durrant sold 81,441 shares of Humanigen stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total value of $1,680,942.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dale Chappell sold 76,126 shares of Humanigen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $1,447,155.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,041,453 shares of company stock worth $37,349,212. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Humanigen in the fourth quarter worth $2,700,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Humanigen in the fourth quarter worth $432,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Humanigen in the first quarter worth $585,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Humanigen in the first quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Humanigen during the first quarter worth $29,000. 38.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

