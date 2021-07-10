Humaniq (HMQ) Price Reaches $0.0079 on Top Exchanges

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 10th. During the last seven days, Humaniq has traded up 16.6% against the US dollar. Humaniq has a market cap of $1.47 million and $99,865.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Humaniq coin can now be purchased for $0.0079 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00053705 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003062 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00017249 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002995 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $288.05 or 0.00862421 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000359 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005245 BTC.

Humaniq Coin Profile

Humaniq is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 coins and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 coins. Humaniq’s official website is humaniq.com . The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Humaniq is a decentralized application created on the Ethereum blockchain to deliver banking tools to the roughly two bln global inhabitants without access to more traditional institutions using the biometric technology as a anti-sybil measure. The dapp is to be made available for smartphones, making it globally accessible. HMQ is an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all operations within the network and will also be distributed to users through bounty and referral programs. “

Buying and Selling Humaniq

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humaniq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Humaniq using one of the exchanges listed above.

