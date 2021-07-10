Huobi BTC (HBTC) Price Hits $33,685.71

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. Huobi BTC has a market cap of $1.34 billion and approximately $8.29 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Huobi BTC coin can now be purchased for about $33,685.71 or 1.00383385 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Huobi BTC has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002983 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00045655 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.52 or 0.00114804 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.27 or 0.00161727 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,650.52 or 1.00278537 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002869 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $320.26 or 0.00954389 BTC.

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 39,906 coins. Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal . The official message board for Huobi BTC is medium.com/@hbtc_finance . Huobi BTC’s official website is www.hbtc.finance/en-us

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi BTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Huobi BTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

