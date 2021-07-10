hybrix Market Cap Reaches $4.95 Million (HY)

hybrix (CURRENCY:HY) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. One hybrix coin can currently be bought for $2.18 or 0.00006552 BTC on exchanges. hybrix has a total market capitalization of $4.95 million and $43.00 worth of hybrix was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, hybrix has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003001 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00045383 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.19 or 0.00114544 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.96 or 0.00161860 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,362.31 or 1.00076447 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002854 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $316.34 or 0.00948934 BTC.

hybrix’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,266,165 coins. hybrix’s official Twitter account is @hybrix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for hybrix is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5230324.0 . hybrix’s official website is hybrix.io

