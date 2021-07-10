Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) by 288.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,728 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HYFM. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $265,000. 22.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hydrofarm Holdings Group alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on HYFM. UBS Group began coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.83.

Shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group stock opened at $57.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -384.93. Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.59 and a twelve month high of $95.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.25.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Profile

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

Featured Article: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.