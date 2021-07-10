Hyper Finance (HYFI) Reaches Market Capitalization of $666,072.30

Hyper Finance (CURRENCY:HYFI) traded up 12.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 10th. Over the last week, Hyper Finance has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hyper Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0210 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular exchanges. Hyper Finance has a total market capitalization of $666,072.30 and approximately $1,357.00 worth of Hyper Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002996 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00045484 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.02 or 0.00113825 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.08 or 0.00161931 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33,401.89 or 1.00005848 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $318.39 or 0.00953268 BTC.

About Hyper Finance

Hyper Finance’s total supply is 200,371,432 coins and its circulating supply is 31,658,686 coins. Hyper Finance’s official Twitter account is @hyper_finance

Hyper Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyper Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyper Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hyper Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

