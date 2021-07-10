HyperCash (HC) Price Hits $0.68 on Exchanges

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. One HyperCash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.68 or 0.00002021 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, HyperCash has traded down 4% against the US dollar. HyperCash has a total market capitalization of $30.69 million and approximately $2.14 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33,728.20 or 1.00113106 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00042815 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $425.43 or 0.01262781 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $131.76 or 0.00391109 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00007308 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $129.42 or 0.00384158 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002782 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006163 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00010036 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004769 BTC.

HyperCash Coin Profile

HyperCash (HC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 45,071,909 coins. The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HyperCash is h.cash . HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform. “

HyperCash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HyperCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

