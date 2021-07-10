HyperDAO 24 Hour Volume Hits $6,173.00 (HDAO)

HyperDAO (CURRENCY:HDAO) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. HyperDAO has a total market cap of $6.06 million and $6,173.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HyperDAO has traded up 7.6% against the US dollar. One HyperDAO coin can currently be purchased for $0.0129 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00053700 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003075 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00017522 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $292.17 or 0.00876070 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000351 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00044595 BTC.

HyperDAO Coin Profile

HDAO is a coin. It was first traded on November 8th, 2019. HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 468,604,527 coins. HyperDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@hdao . HyperDAO’s official website is www.hyperdao.com . HyperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Hdao_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperDAO aims to establish a complete DeFi (Decentralised Finance)ecosystem, providing clients with a decentralized financial infrastructure. DeFi holds openness, fairness, and interconnection at its core. Based on distributed ledger and blockchain technology, HyperDAO is going to build a financial services ecosystem including collateral-backed stablecoins, decentralized community crowdfunding, decentralized wallets, cloud exchanges, market forecasts, asset management, microfinance, and e-citizen information systems. “

Buying and Selling HyperDAO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HyperDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

