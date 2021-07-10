Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) by 38.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,326 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.22% of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling worth $3,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 835,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,805,000 after purchasing an additional 28,334 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 308,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,375,000 after buying an additional 105,675 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 301.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 182,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,856,000 after buying an additional 136,686 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,332,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 52,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,148,000 after buying an additional 7,134 shares in the last quarter. 46.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hyster-Yale Materials Handling alerts:

In related news, VP Gregory Breier sold 2,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total transaction of $186,202.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,507 shares in the company, valued at $411,813.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 31.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling stock opened at $69.78 on Friday. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.93 and a 12-month high of $102.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 43.07 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.25). Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 0.99%. The firm had revenue of $732.20 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.322 per share. This is a boost from Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

Featured Story: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.