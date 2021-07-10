Hyve Group (LON:HYVE) Given “Buy” Rating at Citigroup ETNs linked to the VelocityShares Daily 4X Long USD vs. JPY Index

Hyve Group (LON:HYVE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Citigroup ETNs linked to the VelocityShares Daily 4X Long USD vs. JPY Index in a report released on Saturday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt upgraded Hyve Group to an “add” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.83) price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Hyve Group to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 120 ($1.57) to GBX 140 ($1.83) in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Hyve Group to an “add” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.83) price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective on shares of Hyve Group in a research note on Friday. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.09) price objective on shares of Hyve Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 162 ($2.12).

HYVE stock traded up GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 132 ($1.72). 304,829 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 824,708. Hyve Group has a twelve month low of GBX 47.45 ($0.62) and a twelve month high of GBX 158.20 ($2.07). The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 127.67. The company has a market cap of £349.97 million and a PE ratio of -2.97.

Hyve Group Plc engages in the organization of trade exhibitions, conferences, and related activities. The company serves technology, beauty and healthcare, building and interior, education technology, energy, fashion, food and packaging, manufacturing industrial technology, retail, transport and logistic, travel and tourism, and other sectors.

