Hyve Group Plc (LON:HYVE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Hyve Group Plc (LON:HYVE) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 173.33 ($2.26).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HYVE shares. Liberum Capital raised shares of Hyve Group to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 120 ($1.57) to GBX 140 ($1.83) in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup ETNs linked to the VelocityShares Daily 4X Long USD vs. JPY Index reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.00) target price on shares of Hyve Group in a research report on Saturday. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Hyve Group to an “add” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.83) price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.09) price objective on shares of Hyve Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective on shares of Hyve Group in a research note on Friday.

Shares of LON:HYVE traded up GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 132 ($1.72). 304,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 824,708. The company has a market capitalization of £349.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 127.67. Hyve Group has a 12-month low of GBX 47.45 ($0.62) and a 12-month high of GBX 158.20 ($2.07). The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.93.

Hyve Group Plc engages in the organization of trade exhibitions, conferences, and related activities. The company serves technology, beauty and healthcare, building and interior, education technology, energy, fashion, food and packaging, manufacturing industrial technology, retail, transport and logistic, travel and tourism, and other sectors.

