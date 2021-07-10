Hyve Group’s (ITEGY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Hyve Group (OTCMKTS:ITEGY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hyve Group in a research report on Friday.

Shares of OTCMKTS ITEGY opened at $1.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.45. Hyve Group has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $5.30.

Hyve Group Plc engages in the organization of trade exhibitions, conferences, and related activities. The company serves technology, beauty and healthcare, building and interior, education technology, energy, fashion, food and packaging, manufacturing industrial technology, retail, transport and logistic, travel and tourism, and other sectors.

