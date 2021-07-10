I/O Coin Price Tops $0.0783 (IOC)

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. In the last week, I/O Coin has traded down 16.3% against the US dollar. One I/O Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0783 or 0.00000234 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. I/O Coin has a market capitalization of $1.49 million and approximately $445.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.99 or 0.00379496 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003121 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00013483 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001442 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $538.77 or 0.01610035 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000116 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

I/O Coin Coin Profile

IOC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 18,977,074 coins. I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin . The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade I/O Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy I/O Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

