ICHI (ICHI) Price Reaches $3.39 on Exchanges

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. One ICHI coin can now be bought for approximately $3.39 or 0.00010105 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ICHI has a market capitalization of $10.78 million and $3.17 million worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ICHI has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002984 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00045604 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.28 or 0.00114221 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.12 or 0.00161471 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,609.66 or 1.00274307 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $319.99 or 0.00954690 BTC.

About ICHI

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,184,090 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ICHI Coin Trading

