Idavoll Network 24 Hour Volume Hits $95,586.00 (IDV)

Idavoll Network (CURRENCY:IDV) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. In the last week, Idavoll Network has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar. One Idavoll Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0111 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges. Idavoll Network has a total market cap of $8.82 million and approximately $95,586.00 worth of Idavoll Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003005 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00045539 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.24 or 0.00114882 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.80 or 0.00161633 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,381.79 or 1.00292767 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002842 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $316.43 or 0.00950699 BTC.

Idavoll Network Profile

Idavoll Network’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 796,227,572 coins. Idavoll Network’s official Twitter account is @IdavollN

Idavoll Network Coin Trading

