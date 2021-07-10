Ideaology (IDEA) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $82,866.00

Ideaology (CURRENCY:IDEA) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 10th. One Ideaology coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000463 BTC on major exchanges. Ideaology has a total market capitalization of $2.16 million and $82,866.00 worth of Ideaology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ideaology has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ideaology Profile

IDEA is a coin. Ideaology’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,871,361 coins. Ideaology’s official Twitter account is @ideaologyio

According to CryptoCompare, “Ideaology is a Dubai-based startup that has garnered international attention by leveraging blockchain technology to revolutionize digital entrepreneurship. Built upon the technology that underpins the world’s leading cryptocurrencies, Active IDEA empowers entrepreneurs, freelancers, and project managers with an all-inclusive ecosystem to guide cutting-edge initiatives from ideation to fruition. IDEA is Erc-20, hybrid utility/payment token. Token has three main purposes on the platform. The first is providing an optional payment gateway. Secondly to hold on to Ideaology personal wallet and achieve benefits for up to 50% discount on fees and crowdfunding voting right. At last but not least, all investments on ActiveIdea crowdfunding will be made with the IDEA token. “

Ideaology Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ideaology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ideaology should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ideaology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

