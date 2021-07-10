Idle Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $211,948.00 (IDLE)

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. One Idle coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.97 or 0.00011842 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Idle has traded down 12.7% against the dollar. Idle has a market capitalization of $9.15 million and $211,948.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Idle alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002982 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00045550 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.65 or 0.00115168 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.47 or 0.00162321 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,571.33 or 1.00036672 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002868 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $319.74 or 0.00952755 BTC.

Idle Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,301,548 coins. Idle’s official message board is idlefinance.medium.com . Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance . The official website for Idle is idle.finance

Idle Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Idle using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Idle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Idle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.