iExec RLC Achieves Market Cap of $236.20 Million (RLC)

iExec RLC (CURRENCY:RLC) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. Over the last week, iExec RLC has traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. iExec RLC has a market capitalization of $236.20 million and approximately $18.12 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One iExec RLC coin can currently be purchased for about $2.95 or 0.00008758 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00054369 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003071 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00017658 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $294.79 or 0.00875217 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000356 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00044828 BTC.

About iExec RLC

RLC is a coin. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 coins and its circulating supply is 80,070,793 coins. iExec RLC’s official message board is medium.com/iex-ec . The Reddit community for iExec RLC is /r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iEx_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for iExec RLC is iex.ec

According to CryptoCompare, “RLC is an Ethereum-based token used in the iEx.ec, a blockchain-based distributed cloud computing platform. Developers can rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique marketplace on the Ethereum blockchain. The RLC token allows users to rent servers, data and applications to execute their distributed applications. “

Buying and Selling iExec RLC

