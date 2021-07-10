iExec RLC Market Capitalization Achieves $235.29 Million (RLC)

iExec RLC (CURRENCY:RLC) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 10th. One iExec RLC coin can currently be bought for $2.94 or 0.00008735 BTC on major exchanges. iExec RLC has a total market capitalization of $235.29 million and approximately $28.14 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, iExec RLC has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00053654 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003075 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00017598 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002972 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $295.34 or 0.00877916 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000351 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00005416 BTC.

About iExec RLC

iExec RLC (CRYPTO:RLC) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 coins and its circulating supply is 80,070,793 coins. iExec RLC’s official message board is medium.com/iex-ec . iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iEx_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here . iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec . The Reddit community for iExec RLC is /r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RLC is an Ethereum-based token used in the iEx.ec, a blockchain-based distributed cloud computing platform. Developers can rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique marketplace on the Ethereum blockchain. The RLC token allows users to rent servers, data and applications to execute their distributed applications. “

Buying and Selling iExec RLC

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iExec RLC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iExec RLC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase iExec RLC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

