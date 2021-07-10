IG Gold (IGG) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $11,404.00

IG Gold (CURRENCY:IGG) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 10th. IG Gold has a market cap of $3.84 million and $11,404.00 worth of IG Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, IG Gold has traded down 24.7% against the US dollar. One IG Gold coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002969 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001843 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002969 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00045259 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002969 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00053422 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About IG Gold

IG Gold is a coin. IG Gold’s total supply is 48,132,126,676 coins and its circulating supply is 8,856,541,707 coins. IG Gold’s official Twitter account is @IG_Galaxy and its Facebook page is accessible here . IG Gold’s official website is www.iggalaxy.com . The official message board for IG Gold is medium.com/@IGGalaxy . The Reddit community for IG Gold is /r/IntergalacticGaming

According to CryptoCompare, “IGG is the native token within the IGGalaxy which will power the IG esports ecosystem. The TRC20 token will fundamentally disrupt the way stakeholders within the esports landscape interact and exchange value. Coupled with smart contracts, IGG will have real-world utility for gamers, teams, brands and the wider public. “

IG Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IG Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IG Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IG Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

