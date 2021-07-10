IGas Energy (LON:IGAS) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

IGas Energy plc (LON:IGAS)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 17.37 ($0.23). IGas Energy shares last traded at GBX 17.08 ($0.22), with a volume of 18,048 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 56 ($0.73) price objective on shares of IGas Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

The firm has a market cap of £21.39 million and a PE ratio of -0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 18.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.93, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

In other news, insider Stephen Bowler bought 3,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share, for a total transaction of £448.42 ($585.86).

IGas Energy Company Profile (LON:IGAS)

IGas Energy plc operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company Britain. The company holds interests in the 55 licenses at onshore locations in the Weald Basin in the southern England; the Gainsborough Trough in the East Midlands; the Bowland Basin in the North West of England; and the Inner Moray Firth in Scotland.

