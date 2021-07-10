Ignition (IC) Price Down 9.7% Over Last Week

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded up 30% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 10th. Ignition has a market capitalization of $71,756.44 and $8.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ignition has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Ignition coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0500 or 0.00000150 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33,496.51 or 1.00262972 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00041903 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00007335 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00010052 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00055691 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000922 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003089 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00006034 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Ignition Coin Profile

Ignition (IC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Ignition’s total supply is 1,448,005 coins and its circulating supply is 1,434,832 coins. The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ignition’s official website is www.ignitioncoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Ignition

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ignition should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ignition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

