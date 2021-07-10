Illuvium (ILV) Reaches Market Capitalization of $60.56 Million

Illuvium (CURRENCY:ILV) traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 10th. One Illuvium coin can currently be bought for $92.96 or 0.00278711 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Illuvium has a market capitalization of $60.56 million and approximately $2.91 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Illuvium has traded 21.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00045464 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.01 or 0.00113953 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.06 or 0.00162074 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,401.61 or 1.00140866 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002875 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $317.25 or 0.00951150 BTC.

About Illuvium

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 651,438 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Illuvium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Illuvium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Illuvium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

