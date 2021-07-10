ImageCash (IMGC) One Day Trading Volume Tops $23.00

ImageCash (CURRENCY:IMGC) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 10th. ImageCash has a market capitalization of $41,673.73 and approximately $23.00 worth of ImageCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ImageCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0078 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, ImageCash has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002947 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00045432 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.38 or 0.00116004 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.75 or 0.00161286 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,073.05 or 1.00365864 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002841 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $319.72 or 0.00941782 BTC.

ImageCash Coin Profile

ImageCash’s total supply is 5,455,414 coins and its circulating supply is 5,336,414 coins. ImageCash’s official Twitter account is @imagehosty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ImageCash is imgcash.imagehosty.com

Buying and Selling ImageCash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ImageCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

