ImageCoin Price Reaches $0.0213 on Exchanges (IMG)

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. One ImageCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0213 or 0.00000064 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ImageCoin has a market capitalization of $240,041.37 and $119,861.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ImageCoin has traded 6.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ImageCoin alerts:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 40.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000072 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000039 BTC.

ImageCoin Coin Profile

ImageCoin (IMG) is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 11,286,634 coins. The official website for ImageCoin is imagecoin.imagehosty.com . ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @Imagehosty

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

ImageCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ImageCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ImageCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ImageCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.