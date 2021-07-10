IMI (LON:IMI) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

IMI plc (LON:IMI) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,742 ($22.76). IMI shares last traded at GBX 1,741 ($22.75), with a volume of 618,094 shares traded.

IMI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on IMI from GBX 1,650 ($21.56) to GBX 1,750 ($22.86) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) price target on shares of IMI in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,485 ($19.40) target price on shares of IMI in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) target price on shares of IMI in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,441.82 ($18.84).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,685.58.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

