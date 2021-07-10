Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Earns Buy Rating from Chardan Capital

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Chardan Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on IMTX. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Immatics in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Immatics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.60.

Shares of IMTX opened at $12.34 on Wednesday. Immatics has a 12-month low of $8.66 and a 12-month high of $18.42. The company has a market capitalization of $221.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.78 and a beta of -0.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.59.

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $8.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Immatics will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMTX. Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Immatics by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 3,992,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187,731 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Immatics by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,171,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,435,000 after acquiring an additional 457,265 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Immatics by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,184,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,273,000 after acquiring an additional 94,045 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Immatics by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 599,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,722,000 after acquiring an additional 88,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DSAM Partners London Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Immatics by 104.7% in the 1st quarter. DSAM Partners London Ltd now owns 152,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 78,254 shares in the last quarter.

Immatics Company Profile

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

