Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Earns Buy Rating from Chardan Capital

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Chardan Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on IMTX. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Immatics in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Immatics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.60.
Shares of IMTX opened at $12.34 on Wednesday. Immatics has a 12-month low of $8.66 and a 12-month high of $18.42. The company has a market capitalization of $221.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.78 and a beta of -0.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.59.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMTX. Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Immatics by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 3,992,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187,731 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Immatics by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,171,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,435,000 after acquiring an additional 457,265 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Immatics by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,184,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,273,000 after acquiring an additional 94,045 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Immatics by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 599,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,722,000 after acquiring an additional 88,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DSAM Partners London Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Immatics by 104.7% in the 1st quarter. DSAM Partners London Ltd now owns 152,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 78,254 shares in the last quarter.
Immatics Company Profile
Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.
Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?
Receive News & Ratings for Immatics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immatics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.