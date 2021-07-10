Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) Receives “Buy” Rating from Chardan Capital

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Chardan Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Immunome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of IMNM stock opened at $17.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.40 million and a P/E ratio of -4.78. Immunome has a 12-month low of $9.27 and a 12-month high of $63.78.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.04. Research analysts expect that Immunome will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Lefenfeld bought 1,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.03 per share, with a total value of $25,405.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,302.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Purnanand D. Sarma bought 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,305.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,305. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 12,435 shares of company stock worth $229,390 over the last three months. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immunome during the first quarter worth $54,000. Alpine Global Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Immunome by 0.7% during the first quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 795,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,959,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Immunome by 7.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Immunome by 225.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 34,151 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Immunome by 57.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,824,000 after purchasing an additional 41,099 shares during the period. 16.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Immunome

Immunome, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology and infectious disease. The company's lead oncology program includes IMM-ONC-01, which targets IL-38 tumor-derived immune checkpoint capable of promoting evasion of the immune system. It also develops IMM-BCP-01, an antibody cocktail product candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infections and COVID-19.

