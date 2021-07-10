Immunovant’s (IMVT) Buy Rating Reiterated at Chardan Capital

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Chardan Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on IMVT. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Immunovant from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Immunovant from $12.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Immunovant from $38.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Immunovant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $28.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Immunovant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Immunovant stock opened at $10.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 0.82. Immunovant has a 12 month low of $9.22 and a 12 month high of $53.75.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.04. Research analysts forecast that Immunovant will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMVT. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Immunovant by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Immunovant by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Immunovant by 185.5% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,958 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Immunovant in the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Immunovant by 128.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 5,105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

Immunovant Company Profile

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

