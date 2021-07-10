Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,893.20 ($24.73).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on IMB shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) target price on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,466 ($19.15) target price on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Imperial Brands from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

IMB opened at GBX 1,584.50 ($20.70) on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,595.44. Imperial Brands has a 1 year low of GBX 1,142 ($14.92) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,686 ($22.03). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 223.85, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of £15.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 21.06 ($0.28) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. Imperial Brands’s payout ratio is 0.47%.

About Imperial Brands

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, as well as oral nicotine and heated tobacco products.

