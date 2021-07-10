Indorse Token (IND) Achieves Market Cap of $435,023.17

Indorse Token (CURRENCY:IND) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 10th. During the last seven days, Indorse Token has traded down 38.5% against the US dollar. One Indorse Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0116 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges. Indorse Token has a total market capitalization of $435,023.17 and $769.00 worth of Indorse Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00053962 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003076 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00017553 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002982 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $295.29 or 0.00880232 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000350 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00044427 BTC.

Indorse Token Coin Profile

IND is a coin. It was first traded on August 8th, 2018. Indorse Token’s total supply is 170,622,047 coins and its circulating supply is 37,480,419 coins. Indorse Token’s official website is indorse.io . The Reddit community for Indorse Token is /r/indorse . Indorse Token’s official Twitter account is @joinindorse

According to CryptoCompare, “Indorse is a platform using new models of tokenization and decentralization to change the shape of professional social networking. Indorse uses internal rewards (Indorse Rewards) and a reputation system (Indorse Score) to incentivize members to add their skills / accomplishments and indorse those of others. The core features of the Indorse platform will be implemented through the combination of a few technologies, which include Ethereum, IPFS/Swarm, and Whisper. The Indorse platform will have a serverless, decentralized architecture, with the content and code on IPFS, and the Ethereum blockchain as the computational engine. “

Indorse Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indorse Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Indorse Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Indorse Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

