Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Brokerages expect Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) to post $0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Information Services Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the lowest is $0.06. Information Services Group reported earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Information Services Group will report full-year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.37. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Information Services Group.

Get Information Services Group alerts:

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Information Services Group had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $66.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.28 million.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on III. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Information Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Noble Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Information Services Group from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barrington Research raised shares of Information Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Information Services Group by 20.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,087 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Information Services Group by 10.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 45,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 4,304 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Information Services Group by 42.6% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 15,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,544 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Information Services Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,328,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,845,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Information Services Group by 183.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ III traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.00. 301,850 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,815. Information Services Group has a 52 week low of $1.96 and a 52 week high of $6.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $288.08 million, a PE ratio of 40.00, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Information Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 70.59%.

Information Services Group Company Profile

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Information Services Group (III)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.