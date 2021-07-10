ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Given a $13.01 Price Target at UBS Group

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) has been given a $13.01 price objective by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ING. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered ING Groep from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.01.
ING traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.01. 3,872,021 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,252,177. The company has a market cap of $50.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.95. ING Groep has a 1-year low of $6.63 and a 1-year high of $14.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 81.8% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in ING Groep during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in ING Groep by 2,528.9% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 5,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,766 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ING Groep during the first quarter worth $89,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in ING Groep by 16,182.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 7,282 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.89% of the company’s stock.
ING Groep Company Profile
ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.
