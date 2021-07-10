ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Given a $13.01 Price Target at UBS Group

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) has been given a $13.01 price objective by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ING. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered ING Groep from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.01.

ING traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.01. 3,872,021 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,252,177. The company has a market cap of $50.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.95. ING Groep has a 1-year low of $6.63 and a 1-year high of $14.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. ING Groep had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 16.01%. On average, analysts forecast that ING Groep will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 81.8% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in ING Groep during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in ING Groep by 2,528.9% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 5,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,766 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ING Groep during the first quarter worth $89,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in ING Groep by 16,182.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 7,282 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.89% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

