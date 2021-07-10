ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its stake in ING Groep (NYSE:ING) by 42.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 66,072 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ING. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 2,528.9% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 5,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 5,766 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 193.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 9,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 6,302 shares during the period. 3.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ING Groep alerts:

ING opened at $13.01 on Friday. ING Groep has a one year low of $6.63 and a one year high of $14.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.06. ING Groep had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that ING Groep will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered ING Groep from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ING Groep (NYSE:ING).

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.