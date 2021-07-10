Injective Protocol Price Reaches $6.76 on Exchanges (INJ)

Injective Protocol (CURRENCY:INJ) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. In the last week, Injective Protocol has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Injective Protocol has a market capitalization of $197.77 million and $16.69 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Injective Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $6.76 or 0.00020167 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002985 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00053589 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003080 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00017700 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002985 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $294.65 or 0.00879227 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000353 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00044679 BTC.

Injective Protocol Profile

INJ is a coin. It was first traded on October 17th, 2020. Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,262,790 coins. Injective Protocol’s official website is injectiveprotocol.com . Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @InjectiveLabs . The Reddit community for Injective Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/injective and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Injective Protocol project aims to make currency exchanges completely decentralized, public operated networks. What this means is the exchange is solely operated by people who hold INJ tokens. There is no centralized governing body that enforces control over the development of the project. The Injective Protocol project officially launched via a public offering in 2020, and it was backed by names in the industry like Binance, Pantera and Hashed. The Injective Chain is the blockchain foundation of the project. It hosts a completely decentralized order book and employs elements from the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). The platform also incorporates a bi-directional token bridge, linking it to the Ethereum ecosystem. “

