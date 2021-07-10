Ink Trading Down 24.2% Over Last 7 Days (INK)

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded 22.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 10th. One Ink coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ink has traded 24.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ink has a total market cap of $373,696.66 and $246.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002995 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00045519 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.99 or 0.00113704 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.29 or 0.00162501 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,466.66 or 1.00173611 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002871 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $319.10 or 0.00955140 BTC.

Ink Profile

Ink launched on October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ink is ink.one . Ink’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “

Ink Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

