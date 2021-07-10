Innovation Blockchain Payment (IBP) Market Capitalization Tops $6.82 Million

Innovation Blockchain Payment (CURRENCY:IBP) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 10th. Innovation Blockchain Payment has a market capitalization of $6.82 million and $87,737.00 worth of Innovation Blockchain Payment was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Innovation Blockchain Payment has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar. One Innovation Blockchain Payment coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0381 or 0.00000114 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Innovation Blockchain Payment alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00053711 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003069 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00017383 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $288.57 or 0.00863444 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000357 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.81 or 0.00044300 BTC.

Innovation Blockchain Payment Coin Profile

Innovation Blockchain Payment (IBP) is a coin. Innovation Blockchain Payment’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 178,909,396 coins. Innovation Blockchain Payment’s official website is www.ibp.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Innovation Blockchain Payment is a platform created by the SCG Worldwide Foundation and implemented on IP Co., Ltd. service platform. IBP is made of ERC20 and leverages the Ethereum network to support a transparent and fast payment environment. The Ethereum network will provide IBP flexibility and transparency, and increase the possibility of IBP through organic connections. “

Innovation Blockchain Payment Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innovation Blockchain Payment directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Innovation Blockchain Payment should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Innovation Blockchain Payment using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Innovation Blockchain Payment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Innovation Blockchain Payment and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.