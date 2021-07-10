Insights Network Price Reaches $0.0291 on Top Exchanges (INSTAR)

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded up 54.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 10th. One Insights Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0291 or 0.00000086 BTC on major exchanges. Insights Network has a market cap of $5.73 million and $6,991.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Insights Network has traded 59% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00054290 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003067 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00017591 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002968 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $295.39 or 0.00875670 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000354 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00044907 BTC.

Insights Network Coin Profile

Insights Network is a coin. Insights Network’s total supply is 286,076,033 coins and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 coins. The official website for Insights Network is www.insights.network . Insights Network’s official message board is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork . Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Insights Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insights Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insights Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

