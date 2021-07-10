Insula Hits Market Cap of $512,289.76 (ISLA)

Insula (CURRENCY:ISLA) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 10th. One Insula coin can currently be purchased for $0.53 or 0.00001567 BTC on major exchanges. Insula has a total market cap of $512,289.76 and $4,275.00 worth of Insula was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Insula has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.49 or 0.00239360 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000216 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000079 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001272 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $273.69 or 0.00813863 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003860 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Insula Coin Profile

ISLA is a coin. Insula’s total supply is 1,047,337 coins and its circulating supply is 972,160 coins. The Reddit community for Insula is https://reddit.com/r/Insula_Cryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Insula’s official Twitter account is @insula_im and its Facebook page is accessible here . Insula’s official website is www.insulainvestments.com

Insula Coin Trading

