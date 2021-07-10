inSure DeFi (SURE) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $38,298.00

inSure DeFi (CURRENCY:SURE) traded down 24.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 10th. During the last seven days, inSure DeFi has traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. inSure DeFi has a market cap of $80.32 million and $38,298.00 worth of inSure DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One inSure DeFi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00053654 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003075 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00017598 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002972 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $295.34 or 0.00877916 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000351 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00005416 BTC.

inSure DeFi Profile

SURE is a coin. inSure DeFi’s total supply is 88,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,790,063,175 coins. inSure DeFi’s official Twitter account is @InsureToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The first idea behind this project is to get rid of the situations where our fellow investors lose their money completely. inSure is designed to provide stability to the crypto world and protect people from their mistakes and from fraudulent activities of others. “

Buying and Selling inSure DeFi

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as inSure DeFi directly using U.S. dollars.

