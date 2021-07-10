Insured Finance Hits Market Cap of $1.30 Million (INFI)

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. Insured Finance has a market capitalization of $1.30 million and approximately $59,544.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Insured Finance has traded down 31.9% against the US dollar. One Insured Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0451 or 0.00000132 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Insured Finance Profile

Insured Finance’s genesis date was January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,775,362 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

