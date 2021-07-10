Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV reduced its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 78.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,294 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 99,141 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in Intel by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Intel by 177.5% during the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 75.0% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.12.

Intel stock opened at $55.99 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intel news, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 4,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at $249,984. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Story: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.