Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 202,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,748 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.30% of Intellia Therapeutics worth $16,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTLA. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 2,730.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,757,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695,712 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 649.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,139,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,480,000 after purchasing an additional 987,773 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $54,504,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,120,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,376,000 after purchasing an additional 662,878 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 320.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 499,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,165,000 after purchasing an additional 380,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on NTLA. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, March 21st. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $83.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.06.

Shares of NASDAQ NTLA opened at $153.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.19 and a beta of 2.11. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.54 and a 12 month high of $202.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.89.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.03). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 288.47% and a negative return on equity of 33.89%. The company had revenue of $6.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.63) earnings per share. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 553,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.73, for a total value of $73,449,596.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 887,833 shares of company stock valued at $102,364,127. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

