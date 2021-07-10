Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Earns “Buy” Rating from Chardan Capital

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Chardan Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Truist lifted their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $111.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.06.

Shares of NTLA stock opened at $153.00 on Wednesday. Intellia Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $16.54 and a 1 year high of $202.73. The firm has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of -62.19 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.89.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.57 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.89% and a negative net margin of 288.47%. The business’s revenue was down 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.63) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 553,376 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.73, for a total transaction of $73,449,596.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 887,833 shares of company stock valued at $102,364,127. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $12,077,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 67.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $81,000. 91.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

