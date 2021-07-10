Internet Computer Achieves Market Cap of $5.31 Billion (ICP)

Internet Computer (CURRENCY:ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $5.31 billion and approximately $147.08 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Internet Computer coin can now be purchased for about $38.78 or 0.00115897 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded down 20.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002989 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00045472 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.03 or 0.00161458 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $33,413.55 or 0.99851651 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002829 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $317.50 or 0.00948809 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002986 BTC.

About Internet Computer

Internet Computer’s total supply is 470,995,109 coins and its circulating supply is 136,899,214 coins. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity . The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Internet Computer Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

